By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 9 (213½) at DETROIT at DALLAS 1½ (222½) Miami at CHARLOTTE 4 (219) Memphis at BROOKLYN 6½ (244½) Atlanta at MINNESOTA 1 (233½) Washington LA Lakers 5½ (230) at SAN ANTONIO at MILWAUKEE 14½ (234) Chicago at DENVER 4 (222) Phoenix LA Clippers 3½ (221½) at UTAH Portland 3½ (235) at GOLDEN STATE COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG St. Peter’s 4 at CANISIUS at ROBERT MORRIS 2½ Milwaukee Cleveland St 3½ at IUPUI Niagara 1½ at MARIST Texas San Antonio 2½ at RICE at YOUNGSTOWN ST 7½ Green Bay W Kentucky 6½ at CHARLOTTE U Rider 2½ at FAIRFIELD at UALR 4 Ut Arlington at APPALACHIAN ST 7½ Troy at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 3½ South Alabama at N. KENTUCKY 7½ IPFW Georgia St 3½ at COASTAL CAROLINA Cs Bakersfield 5 at LONG BEACH ST at FIU PK Old Dominion Wright St 7 at OAKLAND at LOUISIANA-MONROE 3 Arkansas St at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 3½ Texas State Marshall 1½ at LOUISIANA TECH at UC SANTA BARBARA 16½ Cal St.-Fullerton UTEP 5½ at SOUTHERN MISS at AKRON 3 Kent St NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Washington +5½ 2½ (43½) at PHILADELPHIA at INDIANAPOLIS 14 14 (50) Jacksonville Green Bay 4 4½ (51) at CHICAGO Dallas +2 1½ (44½) at NY GIANTS at CLEVELAND 3½ 10 (42) Pittsburgh Tennessee 6 7½ (56½) at HOUSTON New Orleans 6 6½ (47½) at CAROLINA at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 3 (39½) NY Jets Minnesota 3½ 7 (54) at DETROIT at TAMPA BAY 8 7 (50½) Atlanta Baltimore 13½ 13 (44) at CINCINNATI at BUFFALO 5 3 (43) Miami LA Chargers +1 3½ (44) at KANSAS CITY Seattle 5½ 6½ (46) San Francisco Las Vegas +2 2½ (51) at DENVER Arizona +5 3 (40½) at LA RAMS College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Peach Bowl At Atlanta, Ga. Georgia 6½ 9½ (52½) Cincinnati Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Northwestern 2½ 4½ (44½) Auburn Rose Bowl At Arlington, Texas Alabama 19½ 19½ (66) Notre Dame Sugar Bowl At New Orleans, La. Clemson 7 7 (68½) Ohio State Saturday Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Kentucky 3 2½ (48½) NC State Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Indiana 7½ 8½ (65½) Mississippi Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. Iowa St. 3 4½ (58) Oregon Orange Bowl At Miami Garden, Fla. Texas A&M 5½ 7½ (65½) North Carolina

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.