NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 4½ (235) Sacramento at PHILADELPHIA 9½ (214) Charlotte at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at INDIANA 9 (215) New York Toronto 1 (213) at NEW ORLEANS at ATLANTA 6½ (233) Cleveland COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTHEASTERN 5½ Elon Louisville 5 at BOSTON COLLEGE at ARKANSAS 6 Missouri at KANSAS 4½ Texas Creighton 4 at PROVIDENCE at ST. JOHNS 4 Depaul Duquesne 8 at GEORGE WASHINGTON at DREXEL 3 UNC-Wilmington Baylor 14½ at IOWA ST. Chattanooga 3 at VMI at W. CAROLINA 11 The Citadel Toledo 8½ at W. MICHIGAN Iowa 1½ at RUTGERS at HOFSTRA 10½ William & Mary TCU 3½ at KANSAS ST. East Carolina 2 at TULANE at FURMAN 11 Mercer at LA SALLE 7 Fordham at DELAWARE 1½ Coll. Of Charleston Clemson 4½ at MIAMI at FLORIDA 1 LSU at VA COMMONWEALTH 5½ Davidson at CINCINNATI 3½ Tulsa at BALL ST. 2 Ohio N. Arizona 2½ at IDAHO at TEXAS A&M 2 Auburn West Virginia 1 at OKLAHOMA at SOUTHERN CAL 4½ Utah at TEXAS TECH 7 Oklahoma St. N. Iowa 8 at EVANSVILLE at SAN DIEGO ST. 8½ Colorado St. at NORTH DAKOTA 2 Umkc at DAYTON 6½ George Mason at SETON HALL 9 Butler North Dakota State 6 at W. ILLINOIS at E. ILLINOIS 9½ Tennessee Tech at MURRAY STATE 13 Morehead State at NORTH TEXAS OFF UAB Belmont 15½ at UT MARTIN at RICHMOND 5½ St. Bonaventure at NC GREENSBORO 7 East Tenn State at SOUTH DAKOTA 9½ Denver at AUSTIN PEAY 4½ Eastern Kentucky Oral Roberts 1½ at NEBRASKA-OMAHA Bowling Green 9 at N. ILLINOIS at TENNESSEE 9 Alabama at ILLINOIS 8 Purdue at SE MISSOURI STATE 2 Tennessee State Utah St. 13½ at AIR FORCE at MISSOURI STATE 6½ Indiana St. at OREGON ST. 3½ California at MISSISSIPPI 8 Wichita St. Kentucky 1 at MISSISSIPPI STATE at MONTANA 8½ No Colorado at SOUTH FLORIDA 2 UCF at FRESNO ST. PK Wyoming at WOFFORD 9 Samford Marquette 5 at GEORGETOWN at FLORIDA ST. 1½ Duke Michigan St. 7½ at NEBRASKA at UCLA 2½ Colorado Boise St. 24½ at SAN JOSE ST. at GONZAGA 19 San Francisco at OREGON 6 Stanford Nevada 7 at NEW MEXICO Arizona 8 at WASHINGTON ST. at NORTH CAROLINA 10½ Notre Dame at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 8 North Texas College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Kentucky 3 2½ (49) NC State Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Indiana 7½ 9 (66½) Mississippi Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. Iowa St. 3 4½ (58) Oregon Orange Bowl At Miami Garden, Fla. Texas A&M 5½ 7½ (65½) North Carolina NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Washington +5½ 3 (43½) at PHILADELPHIA at INDIANAPOLIS 14 14 (49½) Jacksonville Green Bay 4 4½ (50½) at CHICAGO Dallas +2 1½ (44½) at NY GIANTS at CLEVELAND 3½ 10 (42) Pittsburgh Tennessee 6 7½ (56½) at HOUSTON New Orleans 6 6½ (47½) at CAROLINA at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 3 (39½) NY Jets Minnesota 3½ 7 (54) at DETROIT at TAMPA BAY 8 7 (50½) Atlanta Baltimore 13½ 13 (44) at CINCINNATI at BUFFALO 5 3 (43) Miami LA Chargers +1 3½ (44) at KANSAS CITY Seattle 5½ 6½ (46) San Francisco Las Vegas +2 2½ (51) at DENVER Arizona +5 3 (40½) at LA RAMS

