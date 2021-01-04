NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 8½ (221½) Charlotte at ORLANDO 5 (217½) Cleveland at MIAMI 9 (215½) Oklahoma City at ATLANTA 6½ (222) New York at TORONTO 4 (218½) Boston at HOUSTON 4 (228) Dallas at NEW ORLEANS 1½ (217) Indiana at MILWAUKEE 16 (224) Detroit Sacramento 2½ (233) at GOLDEN STATE COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Stanford 6 at OREGON ST at SIENA 2½ Monmouth at DRAKE 10½ Southern Illinois at INDIANA 5 Maryland at FRESNO ST 2½ Wyoming West Virginia 2 at OKLAHOMA ST at SAN DIEGO ST 8 Colorado St College Football Monday, Jan. 11 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game At Miami,Fla. Alabama -7 -8 (75½) Ohio State NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 6½ 7 (52) Indianapolis at SEATTLE 5 4½ (43) LA Rams Tampa Bay 7 8 (46½) at WASHINGTON Sunday Baltimore 4½ 3½ (54½) at TENNESSEE at NEW ORLEANS 8 9½ (47½) Chicago at PITTSBURGH 4 4 (46½) Cleveland

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

