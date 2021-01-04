|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8½
|(221½)
|Charlotte
|at ORLANDO
|5
|(217½)
|Cleveland
|at MIAMI
|9
|(215½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at ATLANTA
|6½
|(222)
|New
|York
|at TORONTO
|4
|(218½)
|Boston
|at HOUSTON
|4
|(228)
|Dallas
|at NEW ORLEANS
|1½
|(217)
|Indiana
|at MILWAUKEE
|16
|(224)
|Detroit
|Sacramento
|2½
|(233)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Stanford
|6
|at
|OREGON
|ST
|at SIENA
|2½
|Monmouth
|at DRAKE
|10½
|Southern
|Illinois
|at INDIANA
|5
|Maryland
|at FRESNO ST
|2½
|Wyoming
|West Virginia
|2
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|ST
|at SAN DIEGO ST
|8
|Colorado
|St
|College Football
|Monday, Jan. 11
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Championship Game
|At Miami,Fla.
|Alabama
|-7
|-8
|(75½)
|Ohio
|State
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|6½
|7
|(52)
|Indianapolis
|at SEATTLE
|5
|4½
|(43)
|LA
|Rams
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|(46½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Sunday
|Baltimore
|4½
|3½
|(54½)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at NEW ORLEANS
|8
|9½
|(47½)
|Chicago
|at PITTSBURGH
|4
|4
|(46½)
|Cleveland
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
