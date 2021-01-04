Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 2:46 pm
< a min read
      
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (221½) Charlotte
at ORLANDO 5 (217½) Cleveland
at MIAMI 9 (215½) Oklahoma City
at ATLANTA (222) New York
at TORONTO 4 (218½) Boston
at HOUSTON 4 (228) Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS (217) Indiana
at MILWAUKEE 16 (224) Detroit
Sacramento (233) at GOLDEN STATE
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Stanford 6 at OREGON ST
at SIENA Monmouth
at DRAKE 10½ Southern Illinois
at INDIANA 5 Maryland
at FRESNO ST Wyoming
West Virginia 2 at OKLAHOMA ST
at SAN DIEGO ST 8 Colorado St
College Football
Monday, Jan. 11
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Championship Game
At Miami,Fla.
Alabama -7 -8 (75½) Ohio State
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO 7 (52) Indianapolis
at SEATTLE 5 (43) LA Rams
Tampa Bay 7 8 (46½) at WASHINGTON
Sunday
Baltimore (54½) at TENNESSEE
at NEW ORLEANS 8 (47½) Chicago
at PITTSBURGH 4 4 (46½) Cleveland

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|8 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|8 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill