By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 2½ (231½) Utah LA Lakers 9½ (218) at MEMPHIS at DENVER 12 (227) Minnesota at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) San Antonio at PORTLAND 10 (234) Chicago COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Toledo 1 at KENT ST. at OHIO 16 N. Illinois at BOWLING GREEN 10 Cent. Michigan Dayton 11½ at FORDHAM at KENTUCKY 12½ Vanderbilt at DUQUESNE 1½ Davidson at CLEMSON 5½ NC State at TEXAS TECH 16 Kansas St. at PURDUE 11½ Nebraska at BALL ST. 9½ W. Michigan at ALABAMA 2½ Florida at TEXAS 13 Iowa St. North Carolina 2½ at MIAMI Memphis 1½ at UCF at MICHIGAN ST. PK Rutgers at MARQUETTE 1½ UCONN Missouri 2½ at MISSISSIPPI STATE Kansas 5 at TCU at JAMES MADISON 1 FAU College Football Monday, Jan. 11 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game

At Miami, Fla.

Alabama -7 -7½ (75) Ohio State NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 6½ 7 (52) Indianapolis at SEATTLE 5 5 (42½) LA Rams Tampa Bay 7 8 (45½) at WASHINGTON Sunday Baltimore 4½ 3½ (55) at TENNESSEE at NEW ORLEANS 8 10 (48) Chicago at PITTSBURGH 4 4½ (47) Cleveland

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.