By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 2 (224) Houston at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (233) Washington at ORLANDO 6 (214½) Cleveland at MIAMI 2½ (218) Boston at ATLANTA 6 (232) Charlotte Utah 7½ (213) at NEW YORK at NEW ORLEANS 8 (213½) Oklahoma City at MILWAUKEE 12 (225½) Detroit at PHOENIX 3 (219) Toronto at SACRAMENTO 7 (229½) Chicago LA Clippers 1½ (230) at GOLDEN STATE COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ST. BONAVENTURE 13 St. Josephs Tulsa 1 at SOUTH FLORIDA at SYRACUSE 11 Pittsburgh UMASS 5 at GEORGE WASHINGTON at RICHMOND 4 Rhode Island at LOUISVILLE 5 Virginia Tech at CHATTANOOGA 6 Samford Va Commonwealth 6 at GEORGE MASON at BUTLER 4½ Georgetown at TENNESSEE 8½ Arkansas at LSU 9 Georgia at WOFFORD 1 Nc Greensboro at HOUSTON 11½ Wichita St. at XAVIER 6 St. Johns at DUKE 11 Boston College at MICHIGAN 7½ Minnesota at CREIGHTON 5½ Seton Hall at BAYLOR 11 Oklahoma at SOUTH CAROLINA 3½ Texas A&M at MISSISSIPPI 7½ Auburn at VIRGINIA 14 Wake Forest Utah St. 13 at NEW MEXICO at BOISE ST. 19 Air Force College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game At Miami, Fla. Alabama 7 8 (75) Ohio State NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 6½ 6½ (51½) Indianapolis at SEATTLE 5 4 (42½) LA Rams Tampa Bay 7 8½ (45) at WASHINGTON Sunday Baltimore 4½ 3 (54½) at TENNESSEE at NEW ORLEANS 8 10 (47) Chicago at PITTSBURGH 4 6 (47½) Cleveland

