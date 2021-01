By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Phoenix 7 (218½) at DETROIT at NEW ORLEANS 6½ (217) Charlotte at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Washington at NEW YORK 3 (208½) Oklahoma City at MILWAUKEE 5½ (231½) Utah at HOUSTON 5 (227½) Orlando Brooklyn 4½ (222) at MEMPHIS at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Toronto LA Clippers 4 (232) at GOLDEN STATE at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Chicago COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at QUINNIPIAC 4½ Manhattan at NIAGARA 8½ Rider at SIENA OFF Canisius at GREEN BAY 1½ Oakland at MARSHALL 4½ Charlotte U at APPALACHIAN ST 5 Georgia Southern at COASTAL CAROLINA 5 South Alabama at TOLEDO 4 Ohio UALR 2½ at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE at WRIGHT ST 12½ Youngstown St Ill.-Chicago 2 at IPFW Ut Arlington 5½ at LOUISIANA-MONROE at OLD DOMINION 8½ FAU North Texas 6 at TEXAS SAN ANTONIO at MICHIGAN ST 4 Purdue at MIDDLE TENNESSEE PK FIU at UC RIVERSIDE 7½ Hawaii at CLEVELAND ST 3 N. Kentucky Georgia St 11 at TROY at UAB 14½ Southern Miss at CAL ST.-FULLERTON 1 Long Beach St at UTAH VALLEY 2½ California Baptist at BOISE ST 18 Air Force South Dakota 1 at UMKC at W KENTUCKY 6 Louisiana Tech Grand Canyon 9 at TARLETON ST at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 8½ Nebraska-Omaha at ORAL ROBERTS 11 North Dakota at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 19 W. Illinois at FRESNO ST 14 San Jose St at DAVIDSON 5½ Dayton at UTEP 7½ Rice at CS BAKERSFIELD 13 Cal Poly Utah St 15½ at NEW MEXICO at MILWAUKEE 6 IUPUI College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game At Miami, Fla. Alabama (-7) -8 (75) Ohio State NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 6½ 6½ (51½) Indianapolis at SEATTLE 5 3½ (42) LA Rams Tampa Bay 7 8½ (44½) at WASHINGTON Sunday Baltimore 4½ 3½ (54½) at TENNESSEE at NEW ORLEANS 8 10 (47) Chicago at PITTSBURGH 4 6 (47½) Cleveland

