By The Associated Press

NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Memphis at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Phoenix at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at CHARLOTTE 4 (211) New York at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at DALLAS OFF (OFF) New Orleans at PORTLAND 4 (233) Toronto Indiana 4 (228) at SACRAMENTO COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SMU 13 Temple Colorado 3 at UTAH UCONN 4½ at DEPAUL at INDIANA ST. OFF Loyola of Chicago at N. IOWA OFF Bradley Boise St. 8½ at WYOMING National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -125 Pittsburgh +115 at TORONTO -140 Montreal +130 at TAMPA BAY -255 Chicago +225 at EDMONTON -120 Vancouver +110 at COLORADO -135 St. Louis +125 Thursday Boston -140 at NEW JERSEY +130 Washington -133 at BUFFALO +123 at NY RANGERS -110 NY Islanders +100 Carolina -205 at DETROIT +185 at WINNIPEG -110 Calgary +100 at NASHVILLE -120 Columbus +110 at ARIZONA -115 San Jose +105 at EDMONTON OFF Vancouver OFF Minnesota -120 at LOS ANGELES +110 at VEGAS -215 Anaheim -195 College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game At Miami, Fla. Alabama 7 8½ (75) Ohio State

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

