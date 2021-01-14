On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 5:37 pm
< a min read
      
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) New York
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Orlando
at MILWAUKEE 6 (227) Dallas
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Chicago
at MINNESOTA 3 (224) Memphis
at UTAH 6 (223) Atlanta
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) New Orleans
LA Clippers 7 (231) at SACRAMENTO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Oral Roberts 10 at DENVER
Old Dominion 3 at RICE
Niagara 2 at MANHATTAN
at MONMOUTH Quinnipiac
at MARIST 6 Fairfield
UAB 1 at CHARLOTTE U
at W KENTUCKY Marshall
at N. KENTUCKY 7 IUPUI
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Troy
at DETROIT 3 Green Bay
at BUFFALO 4 Bowling Green
at UT ARLINGTON 5 Louisiana-Lafayette
at OAKLAND Youngstown St.
at MILWAUKEE 4 IPFW
at WRIGHT ST. Cleveland St.
UC Riverside at CAL POLY
CS Northridge 1 at LONG BEACH ST.
at ARKANSAS ST. Louisiana-Monroe
Siena 6 at RIDER
at SOUTH ALABAMA 3 Appalachian St.
at ST. BONAVENTURE 8 Duquesne
at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY Dixie State
at LOUISIANA TECH Texas San Antonio
at UALR Texas State
at NORTH TEXAS UTEP
at SOUTHERN MISS PK Middle Tenn St
at UC SANTA BARBARA Uc San Diego
at ILL.-CHICAGO 3 Robert Morris
North Dakota State 5 at NORTH DAKOTA
Wisconsin 2 at RUTGERS
at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 6 Tarleton State
at SEATTLE U 2 Utah Valley
at NEVADA Fresno St.
at HAWAII Cs Bakersfield
Hofstra 5 at DELAWARE
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -105 Pittsburgh -105
at BUFFALO -OFF Washington OFF
at TAMPA BAY -280 Chicago +250
Toronto -205 at OTTAWA +185
at COLORADO -145 St. Louis +135
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at GREEN BAY 7 (45½) LA Rams
at BUFFALO 3 (50) Baltimore
Sunday
at KANSAS CITY 10 10 (57) Cleveland
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (52) Tampa Bay

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|14 Getting Started: Health Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department