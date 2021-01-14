|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at MILWAUKEE
|6
|(227)
|Dallas
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|(224)
|Memphis
|at UTAH
|6
|(223)
|Atlanta
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|LA Clippers
|7
|(231)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Oral Roberts
|10
|at
|DENVER
|Old Dominion
|3
|at
|RICE
|Niagara
|2
|at
|MANHATTAN
|at MONMOUTH
|9½
|Quinnipiac
|at MARIST
|6
|Fairfield
|UAB
|1
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|U
|at W KENTUCKY
|2½
|Marshall
|at N. KENTUCKY
|7
|IUPUI
|at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|6½
|Troy
|at DETROIT
|3
|Green
|Bay
|at BUFFALO
|4
|Bowling
|Green
|at UT ARLINGTON
|5
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|at OAKLAND
|1½
|Youngstown
|St.
|at MILWAUKEE
|4
|IPFW
|at WRIGHT ST.
|9½
|Cleveland
|St.
|UC Riverside
|8½
|at
|CAL
|POLY
|CS Northridge
|1
|at
|LONG
|BEACH
|ST.
|at ARKANSAS ST.
|2½
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Siena
|6
|at
|RIDER
|at SOUTH ALABAMA
|3
|Appalachian
|St.
|at ST. BONAVENTURE
|8
|Duquesne
|at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY
|7½
|Dixie
|State
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|9½
|Texas
|San
|Antonio
|at UALR
|5½
|Texas
|State
|at NORTH TEXAS
|7½
|UTEP
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|PK
|Middle
|Tenn
|St
|at UC SANTA BARBARA
|8½
|Uc
|San
|Diego
|at ILL.-CHICAGO
|3
|Robert
|Morris
|North Dakota State
|5
|at
|NORTH
|DAKOTA
|Wisconsin
|2
|at
|RUTGERS
|at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST
|6
|Tarleton
|State
|at SEATTLE U
|2
|Utah
|Valley
|at NEVADA
|7½
|Fresno
|St.
|at HAWAII
|1½
|Cs
|Bakersfield
|Hofstra
|5
|at
|DELAWARE
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-105
|Pittsburgh
|-105
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-280
|Chicago
|+250
|Toronto
|-205
|at
|OTTAWA
|+185
|at COLORADO
|-145
|St.
|Louis
|+135
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GREEN BAY
|7
|6½
|(45½)
|LA
|Rams
|at BUFFALO
|3
|2½
|(50)
|Baltimore
|Sunday
|at KANSAS CITY
|10
|10
|(57)
|Cleveland
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(52)
|Tampa
|Bay
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments