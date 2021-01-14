NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) New York at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Orlando at MILWAUKEE 6 (227) Dallas at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Chicago at MINNESOTA 3 (224) Memphis at UTAH 6 (223) Atlanta at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) New Orleans LA Clippers 7 (231) at SACRAMENTO COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Oral Roberts 10 at DENVER Old Dominion 3 at RICE Niagara 2 at MANHATTAN at MONMOUTH 9½ Quinnipiac at MARIST 6 Fairfield UAB 1 at CHARLOTTE U at W KENTUCKY 2½ Marshall at N. KENTUCKY 7 IUPUI at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 6½ Troy at DETROIT 3 Green Bay at BUFFALO 4 Bowling Green at UT ARLINGTON 5 Louisiana-Lafayette at OAKLAND 1½ Youngstown St. at MILWAUKEE 4 IPFW at WRIGHT ST. 9½ Cleveland St. UC Riverside 8½ at CAL POLY CS Northridge 1 at LONG BEACH ST. at ARKANSAS ST. 2½ Louisiana-Monroe Siena 6 at RIDER at SOUTH ALABAMA 3 Appalachian St. at ST. BONAVENTURE 8 Duquesne at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 7½ Dixie State at LOUISIANA TECH 9½ Texas San Antonio at UALR 5½ Texas State at NORTH TEXAS 7½ UTEP at SOUTHERN MISS PK Middle Tenn St at UC SANTA BARBARA 8½ Uc San Diego at ILL.-CHICAGO 3 Robert Morris North Dakota State 5 at NORTH DAKOTA Wisconsin 2 at RUTGERS at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 6 Tarleton State at SEATTLE U 2 Utah Valley at NEVADA 7½ Fresno St. at HAWAII 1½ Cs Bakersfield Hofstra 5 at DELAWARE National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -105 Pittsburgh -105 at BUFFALO OFF Washington OFF at TAMPA BAY -280 Chicago +250 Toronto -205 at OTTAWA +185 at COLORADO -145 St. Louis +135 NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 7 6½ (45½) LA Rams at BUFFALO 3 2½ (50) Baltimore Sunday at KANSAS CITY 10 10 (57) Cleveland at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (52) Tampa Bay

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

