Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 5:13 pm
< a min read
      
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 7 (211½) New York
at DALLAS 7 (226½) Chicago
Philadelphia 3 (219) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at DENVER 1 (220) Utah
New Orleans 2 (230) at SACRAMENTO
at LA CLIPPERS 6 (223½) Indiana
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Iowa at NORTHWESTERN
at PURDUE Penn St.
at DREXEL OFF William & Mary
at COLL. OF CHARLESTON OFF Northeastern
Hofstra 3 at DELAWARE
at MARSHALL W Kentucky
at HOUSTON 13½ UCF
UMASS at FORDHAM
at TULSA Memphis
Sacramento St. at IDAHO STATE
at NEVADA Fresno St.
at BRADLEY OFF Evansville
at ILLINOIS ST. OFF Indiana St.
at IONA 2 St. Peter’s
Dayton 8 at GEORGE WASHINGTON
at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO OFF N. Iowa
Santa Clara at SAN DIEGO
Virginia Tech at WAKE FOREST
at WEBER STATE OFF Tarleton
at CAL ST.-FULLERTON OFF CS Northridge
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -113 Washington +103
at TAMPA BAY -140 Dallas +130
at FLORIDA -145 Chicago +135
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10 10 (57) Cleveland
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (52) Tampa Bay

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

