NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 7 (211½) New York at DALLAS 7 (226½) Chicago Philadelphia 3 (219) at OKLAHOMA CITY at DENVER 1 (220) Utah New Orleans 2 (230) at SACRAMENTO at LA CLIPPERS 6 (223½) Indiana COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Iowa 9½ at NORTHWESTERN at PURDUE 5½ Penn St. at DREXEL OFF William & Mary at COLL. OF CHARLESTON OFF Northeastern Hofstra 3 at DELAWARE at MARSHALL 2½ W Kentucky at HOUSTON 13½ UCF UMASS 7½ at FORDHAM at TULSA 1½ Memphis Sacramento St. 1½ at IDAHO STATE at NEVADA 7½ Fresno St. at BRADLEY OFF Evansville at ILLINOIS ST. OFF Indiana St. at IONA 2 St. Peter’s Dayton 8 at GEORGE WASHINGTON at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO OFF N. Iowa Santa Clara 3½ at SAN DIEGO Virginia Tech 7½ at WAKE FOREST at WEBER STATE OFF Tarleton at CAL ST.-FULLERTON OFF CS Northridge National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -113 Washington +103 at TAMPA BAY -140 Dallas +130 at FLORIDA -145 Chicago +135 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10 10 (57) Cleveland at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (52) Tampa Bay

