|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|7
|(211½)
|New
|York
|at DALLAS
|7
|(226½)
|Chicago
|Philadelphia
|3
|(219)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at DENVER
|1
|(220)
|Utah
|New Orleans
|2
|(230)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6
|(223½)
|Indiana
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Iowa
|9½
|at
|NORTHWESTERN
|at PURDUE
|5½
|Penn
|St.
|at DREXEL
|OFF
|William
|&
|Mary
|at COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|OFF
|Northeastern
|Hofstra
|3
|at
|DELAWARE
|at MARSHALL
|2½
|W
|Kentucky
|at HOUSTON
|13½
|UCF
|UMASS
|7½
|at
|FORDHAM
|at TULSA
|1½
|Memphis
|Sacramento St.
|1½
|at
|IDAHO
|STATE
|at NEVADA
|7½
|Fresno
|St.
|at BRADLEY
|OFF
|Evansville
|at ILLINOIS ST.
|OFF
|Indiana
|St.
|at IONA
|2
|St.
|Peter’s
|Dayton
|8
|at
|GEORGE
|WASHINGTON
|at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO
|OFF
|N.
|Iowa
|Santa Clara
|3½
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|Virginia Tech
|7½
|at
|WAKE
|FOREST
|at WEBER STATE
|OFF
|Tarleton
|at CAL ST.-FULLERTON
|OFF
|CS
|Northridge
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-113
|Washington
|+103
|at TAMPA BAY
|-140
|Dallas
|+130
|at FLORIDA
|-145
|Chicago
|+135
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10
|10
|(57)
|Cleveland
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(52)
|Tampa
|Bay
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments