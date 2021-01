By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 9½ (219½) Oklahoma City at UTAH 6½ (217½) New Orleans COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UNC-Wilmington OFF at TOWSON at KENT ST. 3½ Buffalo at OHIO STATE 4 Purdue at OKLAHOMA 14 Kansas St. Ball St. 3½ at MIAMI (OHIO) at MICHIGAN 10 Maryland at DEPAUL 2 Butler at SYRACUSE 6 Miami at BOWLING GREEN 6 Akron Tennessee 5½ at FLORIDA at MISSOURI 5½ South Carolina at TOLEDO 15 Cent. Michigan SOUTHERN CAL 10 at OREGON ST. Ohio 10 at N. ILLINOIS at TENNESSEE STATE 5 Se Missouri St at ILLINOIS 7½ Penn St. at UTAH ST. 7½ Colorado St. at VILLANOVA 9½ Seton Hall Duke 2 at PITTSBURGH at LSU PK Alabama at MISSISSIPPI ST 2½ Mississippi at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT OFF San Diego National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NY RANGERS -139 New Jersey +129 at FLORIDA -158 Chicago +148 at PHILADELPHIA -145 Buffalo +135 at OTTAWA OFF Winnipeg OFF at PITTSBURGH -121 Washington +111 Columbus -165 at DETROIT +155 Carolina -119 at NASHVILLE +109 Colorado -220 at LOS ANGELES +200 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 3½ 3½ (51) Tampa Bay at KANSAS CITY 2½ 3 (54) Buffalo

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.