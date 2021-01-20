|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4½
|(220½)
|Boston
|Brooklyn
|10
|(225½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|Dallas
|1
|(218½)
|at
|INDIANA
|at ATLANTA
|4½
|(220)
|Detroit
|at TORONTO
|4
|(222)
|Miami
|Orlando
|3½
|(218½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Phoenix
|5½
|(218)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at PORTLAND
|1
|(223)
|Memphis
|at LA CLIPPERS
|10½
|(230)
|Sacramento
|at GOLDEN STATE
|1
|(228)
|San
|Antonio
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at DAVIDSON
|18½
|Fordham
|E Tennessee St
|1½
|at
|W.
|CAROLINA
|at ST. BONAVENTURE
|2
|Va
|Commonwealth
|Rhode Island
|5
|at
|DUQUESNE
|Clemson
|1½
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|Mercer
|7½
|at
|THE
|CITADEL
|Loyola of Chicago
|11½
|at
|VALPARAISO
|Furman
|11½
|at
|VMI
|at GEORGE MASON
|8½
|St.
|Joseph’s
|Kentucky
|4
|at
|GEORGIA
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|11½
|Wake
|Forest
|at HOUSTON
|12
|Tulsa
|Chattanooga
|1½
|at
|SAMFORD
|Colorado
|12½
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at CREIGHTON
|9
|Providence
|at ARKANSAS
|6
|Auburn
|Bradley
|9
|at
|ILLINOIS
|ST.
|at WISCONSIN
|11½
|Northwestern
|at BOISE ST.
|14½
|Fresno
|St.
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-150
|Edmonton
|+140
|at ST. LOUIS
|-180
|San
|Jose
|+165
|Minnesota
|-135
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+125
|Montreal
|-125
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+115
|at VEGAS
|-205
|Arizona
|+185
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GREEN BAY
|3½
|3
|(51)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at KANSAS CITY
|2½
|3
|(53)
|Buffalo
