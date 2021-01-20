NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ (220½) Boston Brooklyn 10 (225½) at CLEVELAND Dallas 1 (218½) at INDIANA at ATLANTA 4½ (220) Detroit at TORONTO 4 (222) Miami Orlando 3½ (218½) at MINNESOTA Phoenix 5½ (218) at HOUSTON at PORTLAND 1 (223) Memphis at LA CLIPPERS 10½ (230) Sacramento at GOLDEN STATE 1 (228) San Antonio COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DAVIDSON 18½ Fordham E Tennessee St 1½ at W. CAROLINA at ST. BONAVENTURE 2 Va Commonwealth Rhode Island 5 at DUQUESNE Clemson 1½ at GEORGIA TECH Mercer 7½ at THE CITADEL Loyola of Chicago 11½ at VALPARAISO Furman 11½ at VMI at GEORGE MASON 8½ St. Joseph’s Kentucky 4 at GEORGIA at NORTH CAROLINA 11½ Wake Forest at HOUSTON 12 Tulsa Chattanooga 1½ at SAMFORD Colorado 12½ at WASHINGTON at CREIGHTON 9 Providence at ARKANSAS 6 Auburn Bradley 9 at ILLINOIS ST. at WISCONSIN 11½ Northwestern at BOISE ST. 14½ Fresno St. National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -150 Edmonton +140 at ST. LOUIS -180 San Jose +165 Minnesota -135 at ANAHEIM +125 Montreal -125 at VANCOUVER +115 at VEGAS -205 Arizona +185 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 3½ 3 (51) Tampa Bay at KANSAS CITY 2½ 3 (53) Buffalo

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.