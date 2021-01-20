On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 11:25 am
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (220½) Boston
Brooklyn 10 (225½) at CLEVELAND
Dallas 1 (218½) at INDIANA
at ATLANTA (220) Detroit
at TORONTO 4 (222) Miami
Orlando (218½) at MINNESOTA
Phoenix (218) at HOUSTON
at PORTLAND 1 (223) Memphis
at LA CLIPPERS 10½ (230) Sacramento
at GOLDEN STATE 1 (228) San Antonio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at DAVIDSON 18½ Fordham
E Tennessee St at W. CAROLINA
at ST. BONAVENTURE 2 Va Commonwealth
Rhode Island 5 at DUQUESNE
Clemson at GEORGIA TECH
Mercer at THE CITADEL
Loyola of Chicago 11½ at VALPARAISO
Furman 11½ at VMI
at GEORGE MASON St. Joseph’s
Kentucky 4 at GEORGIA
at NORTH CAROLINA 11½ Wake Forest
at HOUSTON 12 Tulsa
Chattanooga at SAMFORD
Colorado 12½ at WASHINGTON
at CREIGHTON 9 Providence
at ARKANSAS 6 Auburn
Bradley 9 at ILLINOIS ST.
at WISCONSIN 11½ Northwestern
at BOISE ST. 14½ Fresno St.
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -150 Edmonton +140
at ST. LOUIS -180 San Jose +165
Minnesota -135 at ANAHEIM +125
Montreal -125 at VANCOUVER +115
at VEGAS -205 Arizona +185
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at GREEN BAY 3 (51) Tampa Bay
at KANSAS CITY 3 (53) Buffalo

