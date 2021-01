By The Associated Press

NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 1 (228) LA Lakers at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) New York at UTAH 6½ (217) New Orleans COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 12 E. Michigan at NEW MEXICO 6 San Jose St. SOUTHERN CAL 2 at STANFORD Bowling Green 4 at MIAMI (OHIO) at AKRON 11 Cent. Michigan at PENN ST. 1½ Rutgers at MOREHEAD STATE 8 Se Missouri St at MEMPHIS 3 Wichita St. at EASTERN KENTUCKY 15 UT Martin Saint Mary’s Ca 2 at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at BELMONT 13 E. Illinois Montana St. 5 at N. ARIZONA at SACRAMENTO ST. PK Montana Eastern Washington 4 at N. COLORADO at MURRAY STATE 6 Jacksonville St. at AUSTIN PEAY 11 Tennessee Tech at BYU 21½ Portland at PEPPERDINE 1½ Pacific at IOWA 10 Indiana UCLA 8½ at CALIFORNIA Arizona 3 at ARIZONA ST. S. Utah 1 at WEBER STATE at TENNESSEE STATE 3½ SIU-Edwardsville San Francisco 3½ at SANTA CLARA Utah 1½ at WASHINGTON ST. at PORTLAND STATE 1½ Idaho State at UTAH ST. 9 Colorado St. National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Winnipeg -122 at OTTAWA +112 at BOSTON -130 Philadelphia +120 Tampa Bay -157 at COLUMBUS +147 at NY ISLANDERS -145 New Jersey +135 at VANCOUVER OFF Montreal OFF Colorado -257 at LOS ANGELES +227 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 3½ 3½ (51) Tampa Bay at KANSAS CITY 2½ 3 (54) Buffalo

