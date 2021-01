By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Chicago at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Orlando at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Houston at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Boston at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Miami Brooklyn 9½ (227) at CLEVELAND at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Atlanta Dallas 2½ (223) at SAN ANTONIO at LA CLIPPERS 13 (220½) Oklahoma City at SACRAMENTO 4 (218½) New York at PHOENIX 1 (219) Denver COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Wright St. 11½ at IUPUI Niagara 1 at QUINNIPIAC at YOUNGSTOWN ST. 1 Ill.-Chicago IPFW 3 at GREEN BAY Monmouth 5 at MANHATTAN Georgia St. 5½ at APPALACHIAN ST. at COASTAL CAROLINA 12 Troy at RIDER 2½ Marist Michigan 2½ at PURDUE at OHIO 4 Ball St. Texas State 6½ at LOUISIANA-MONROE at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 1 UALR at ROBERT MORRIS 2 N. Kentucky at SIENA 5 St. Peter’s at OAKLAND 1½ Detroit Marshall 8 at FIU at FAU 2 Charlotte at UC IRVINE 16½ Cal Poly Pomona UC Santa Barbara 8 at CS NORTHRIDGE at UC RIVERSIDE 3 Cs Bakersfield at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 10 Arkansas St. at TEXAS SAN ANTONIO 5 Southern Miss Uc Davis 3 at UC SAN DIEGO at SOUTH ALABAMA 4 Georgia Southern at UAB 10 Rice Hawaii 4 at CAL ST.-FULLERTON Nevada 4 at WYOMING South Dakota 8 at W. ILLINOIS at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 14½ Denver at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 15 North Dakota at CLEVELAND ST. 5 Milwaukee Louisiana Tech 1½ at UTEP Grand Canyon 11 at DIXIE STATE at BOISE ST. 14 Fresno St. San Diego St. 15½ at AIR FORCE National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Buffalo -127 at WASHINGTON +117 at PITTSBURGH -143 NY Rangers +133 at TORONTO -140 Edmonton +130 at MINNESOTA -155 San Jose +145 at CHICAGO -130 Detroit +120 Nashville -111 at DALLAS +101 Vegas -157 at ARIZONA +147 Colorado -215 at ANAHEIM +195 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 3½ 3½ (51½) Tampa Bay at KANSAS CITY 2½ 3 (54) Buffalo

