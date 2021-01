By The Associated Press

NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Toronto at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Cleveland at LA CLIPPERS 13 (222) Oklahoma City at ORLANDO 1½ (215) Charlotte at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Washington at MILWAUKEE 7 (231½) Atlanta at PORTLAND 3 (214) New York COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTHEASTERN OFF James Madison Davidson 1½ at UMASS at INDIANA 4½ Rutgers at UNC-WILMINGTON OFF Delaware at MIDDLE TENNESSEE ST OFF W Kentucky at HOFSTRA OFF Towson at RHODE ISLAND 17 Fordham Memphis 7 at EAST CAROLINA Utah 4½ at WASHINGTON Nevada 3 at WYOMING Loyola of Chicago 7 at BRADLEY at MIAMI 2 Notre Dame at ILLINOIS ST. OFF Valparaiso at ORAL ROBERTS OFF Umkc San Diego St. 17 at AIR FORCE National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -129 Detroit +119 at CALGARY -114 Toronto +104 Vegas -170 at ARIZONA +158 Buffalo -128 at WASHINGTON +118 at PITTSBURGH -133 NY Rangers +123 NY Islanders -138 at NEW JERSEY +128 at ST. LOUIS OFF Los Angeles OFF Colorado -200 at ANAHEIM +180 at DALLAS -105 Nashville -105 at MINNESOTA -153 San Jose +143 Edmonton -122 at WINNIPEG +112 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 3½ 3½ (52) Tampa Bay at KANSAS CITY 2½ 3 (54½) Buffalo

