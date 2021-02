By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 5½ (232½) at WASHINGTON at ORLANDO 3 (212½) LA Clippers Indiana 3½ (219) at CHARLOTTE at TORONTO 6½ (229½) Sacramento Milwaukee 7 (229) at NEW ORLEANS at NEW YORK PK (204½) Cleveland Brooklyn 7½ (229½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Philadelphia Denver 3½ (224) at SAN ANTONIO at UTAH OFF (OFF) Dallas COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Monmouth 2 at NIAGARA at YOUNGSTOWN ST. PK Detroit at TEXAS STATE 4 Louisiana-Lafayette at CHARLOTTE 7 FIU at N. KENTUCKY 2½ Ill.-Chicago at MARSHALL OFF FAU Milwaukee 3 at IUPUI Coastal Carolina 3 at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at RICHMOND 1½ Saint Louis UC Santa Barbara 8 at UC DAVIS at IPFW 2½ Oakland at CLEVELAND ST. 5½ Green Bay CS Northridge 3½ at CAL POLY POMONA Texas-Arlington 3 at ARKANSAS ST. Appalachian St. 3½ at TROY at BUFFALO 3 Ohio at LONG BEACH ST. PK Uc San Diego at UALR 12 Louisiana-Monroe at ST. PETER’S 9½ Manhattan North Dakota St 2 at UMKC at SOUTH DAKOTA 8½ Nebraska-Omaha at UTAH VALLEY STATE 7 Tarleton State at NORTH DAKOTA 5 W. Illinois at WRIGHT ST. 16½ Robert Morris at DENVER OFF South Dakota State at ILLINOIS 2 Iowa at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 8½ Dixie State at GRAND CANYON 2½ New Mexico St. at COLORADO ST. PK Boise St. at CS BAKERSFIELD 11½ Cal St.-Fullerton UC Irvine 3½ at HAWAII North Texas 7 at RICE National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Columbus -115 at CHICAGO +105 NFL Super Bowl – Feb. 7 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 3 3 (56) at TAMPA BAY

