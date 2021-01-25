Presbyterian 71, High Point 56

PRESBYTERIAN (4-8)

Hill 6-9 0-0 14, McCormack 1-2 2-2 5, Harrison 5-17 5-9 16, Reddish 0-2 0-0 0, Younger 7-14 2-2 18, Le Gregam 2-5 2-4 7, Thrash 4-6 0-0 9, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, G.Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 11-17 71.

HIGH POINT (4-9)

Elmore 4-11 2-2 10, Izunabor 1-1 4-4 7, Flowers 0-7 6-8 6, Randleman 0-2 0-2 0, Wright 7-18 6-8 22, Slay 2-4 0-0 4, House 1-1 1-2 3, Coleman 1-2 0-0 2, Holt 1-1 0-0 2, Childress 0-1 0-0 0, C.Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 19-26 56.

Halftime_Presbyterian 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 8-20 (Hill 2-2, Younger 2-5, Thrash 1-1, McCormack 1-2, Le Gregam 1-4, Harrison 1-6), High Point 3-16 (Wright 2-7, Izunabor 1-1, Childress 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Elmore 0-1, Randleman 0-1, Slay 0-1, Flowers 0-3). Fouled Out_Reddish, Younger. Rebounds_Presbyterian 34 (Younger 9), High Point 32 (Izunabor 11). Assists_Presbyterian 13 (Le Gregam 4), High Point 8 (Flowers, Randleman 2). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 26, High Point 20.

