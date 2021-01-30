On Air: This Just In
Presbyterian seeks revenge on Longwood

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 6:30 am
Longwood (6-13, 5-8) vs. Presbyterian (4-9, 2-7)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood goes for the season sweep over Presbyterian after winning the previous matchup in Clinton. The teams last played on Jan. 29, when the Lancers forced 21 Presbyterian turnovers and turned the ball over just 13 times en route to a 49-45 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Lancers are led by Justin Hill and Juan Munoz. J. Hill is averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while Munoz is putting up 12.3 points per game. The Blue Hose have been anchored by Rayshon Harrison and Winston Hill, who have combined to score 27.9 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: J. Hill has connected on 28.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Blue Hose are 0-7 when they allow at least 71 points and 4-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Lancers are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 6-5 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Longwood is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Lancers are 1-13 when opponents score more than 60.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Presbyterian has held opposing teams to 66.5 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

