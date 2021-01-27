Providence 72, Marquette 63, OT

MARQUETTE (8-7)

Cain 0-0 2-2 2, Garcia 2-7 1-3 5, John 4-7 1-2 9, Carton 5-10 2-3 12, McEwen 4-9 4-5 13, Lewis 6-10 0-0 12, Elliott 3-5 0-0 8, Torrence 1-3 0-0 2, Akanno 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 10-15 63.

PROVIDENCE (9-7)

Nichols 1-5 1-2 3, Watson 4-7 1-1 9, Breed 2-9 3-6 8, Duke 10-22 7-10 31, Reeves 2-10 7-7 13, Horchler 2-4 0-0 4, Gantt 1-3 2-2 4, Croswell 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Goodine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 21-28 72.

Halftime_Providence 25-18. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 3-16 (Elliott 2-3, McEwen 1-3, Akanno 0-1, Torrence 0-2, Garcia 0-3, Carton 0-4), Providence 7-24 (Duke 4-8, Reeves 2-8, Breed 1-4, Monroe 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Gantt 0-2). Fouled Out_McEwen. Rebounds_Marquette 33 (Lewis 8), Providence 36 (Watson 7). Assists_Marquette 12 (Carton 6), Providence 10 (Duke 6). Total Fouls_Marquette 23, Providence 15.

