Providence 74, No. 11 Creighton 70

PROVIDENCE (8-6)
Nichols 3-8 3-4 10, Watson 12-19 5-8 29, Breed 4-5 5-8 15, Duke 2-11 6-6 12, Reeves 1-8 0-0 2, Gantt 2-3 0-0 4, Horchler 1-1 0-0 2, Croswell 0-1 0-0 0, Goodine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 19-26 74.
CREIGHTON (10-4)
Bishop 6-6 0-1 12, Jefferson 9-13 7-12 26, Ballock 1-4 0-0 2, Zegarowski 4-11 6-6 17, Mahoney 1-10 3-5 5, Kalkbrenner 3-3 0-0 6, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, O’Connell 0-5 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 16-24 70.
Halftime_Providence 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Providence 5-18 (Breed 2-2, Duke 2-7, Nichols 1-4, Gantt 0-1, Reeves 0-4), Creighton 4-23 (Zegarowski 3-7, Jefferson 1-4, Jones 0-1, Ballock 0-3, O’Connell 0-3, Mahoney 0-5). Rebounds_Providence 39 (Reeves 8), Creighton 28 (Kalkbrenner 5). Assists_Providence 14 (Duke 5), Creighton 8 (Ballock, Zegarowski 3). Total Fouls_Providence 21, Creighton 21. A_1,731 (18,320).
