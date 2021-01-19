Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Purdue 67, No. 15 Ohio St. 65

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 8:51 pm
< a min read
      

PURDUE (11-5)

Gillis 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-13 2-4 16, Hunter 3-9 1-2 8, Newman 0-2 0-0 0, Stefanovic 5-9 4-4 15, Ivey 6-12 1-3 15, Wheeler 1-2 0-0 2, Edey 3-5 2-4 8, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Morton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 10-17 67.

OHIO ST. (11-4)

Ahrens 3-9 3-3 12, Liddell 3-7 4-7 11, Sueing 2-8 2-2 8, Young 3-7 0-0 7, Washington 7-14 1-2 21, Towns 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-2 0-1 0, Key 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Jallow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 11-17 65.

Halftime_Ohio St. 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 5-20 (Ivey 2-6, Thompson 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Stefanovic 1-5, Wheeler 0-1, Williams 0-1, Newman 0-2), Ohio St. 14-35 (Washington 6-9, Ahrens 3-9, Sueing 2-4, Towns 1-2, Young 1-3, Liddell 1-4, Brown 0-1, Jallow 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Gillis. Rebounds_Purdue 33 (Williams 7), Ohio St. 26 (Liddell 7). Assists_Purdue 4 (Ivey 2), Ohio St. 11 (Washington 6). Total Fouls_Purdue 18, Ohio St. 18.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Atlassian and Microsoft 365 – How to...
1|20 Maintenance Repair Facility Supplies...
1|20 Accelerating Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain