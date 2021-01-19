Purdue 67, No. 15 Ohio St. 65

PURDUE (11-5)
Gillis 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-13 2-4 16, Hunter 3-9 1-2 8, Newman 0-2 0-0 0, Stefanovic 5-9 4-4 15, Ivey 6-12 1-3 15, Wheeler 1-2 0-0 2, Edey 3-5 2-4 8, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Morton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 10-17 67.
OHIO ST. (11-4)
Ahrens 3-9 3-3 12, Liddell 3-7 4-7 11, Sueing 2-8 2-2 8, Young 3-7 0-0 7, Washington 7-14 1-2 21, Towns 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-2 0-1 0, Key 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Jallow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 11-17 65.
Halftime_Ohio St. 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 5-20 (Ivey 2-6, Thompson 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Stefanovic 1-5, Wheeler 0-1, Williams 0-1, Newman 0-2), Ohio St. 14-35 (Washington 6-9, Ahrens 3-9, Sueing 2-4, Towns 1-2, Young 1-3, Liddell 1-4, Brown 0-1, Jallow 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Gillis. Rebounds_Purdue 33 (Williams 7), Ohio St. 26 (Liddell 7). Assists_Purdue 4 (Ivey 2), Ohio St. 11 (Washington 6). Total Fouls_Purdue 18, Ohio St. 18.
