Purdue 81, Indiana 69

PURDUE (9-5)
Gillis 2-3 3-4 7, Williams 9-15 4-9 22, E.Hunter 3-5 2-2 11, Newman 2-6 6-6 12, Stefanovic 3-6 0-0 8, Ivey 3-4 5-7 13, Wheeler 2-3 0-0 5, Edey 0-4 0-1 0, I.Thompson 0-0 0-2 0, Morton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-47 20-31 81.
INDIANA (8-6)
Jackson-Davis 9-16 7-14 25, R.Thompson 4-7 5-9 13, Durham 1-5 1-2 4, Galloway 1-3 1-1 3, Phinisee 2-5 0-0 4, Franklin 6-15 2-3 14, J.Hunter 2-5 0-0 6, Leal 0-0 0-0 0, Lander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-29 69.
Halftime_Purdue 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 11-17 (E.Hunter 3-4, Ivey 2-2, Newman 2-3, Stefanovic 2-4, Morton 1-1, Wheeler 1-2, Gillis 0-1), Indiana 3-18 (J.Hunter 2-5, Durham 1-3, Galloway 0-1, Lander 0-1, R.Thompson 0-1, Phinisee 0-2, Franklin 0-5). Fouled Out_Stefanovic, Phinisee, Franklin. Rebounds_Purdue 36 (Williams 10), Indiana 30 (R.Thompson 10). Assists_Purdue 15 (E.Hunter 4), Indiana 14 (Galloway 4). Total Fouls_Purdue 24, Indiana 27.
