Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Purdue 81, Indiana 69

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 9:38 pm
< a min read
      

PURDUE (9-5)

Gillis 2-3 3-4 7, Williams 9-15 4-9 22, E.Hunter 3-5 2-2 11, Newman 2-6 6-6 12, Stefanovic 3-6 0-0 8, Ivey 3-4 5-7 13, Wheeler 2-3 0-0 5, Edey 0-4 0-1 0, I.Thompson 0-0 0-2 0, Morton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-47 20-31 81.

INDIANA (8-6)

Jackson-Davis 9-16 7-14 25, R.Thompson 4-7 5-9 13, Durham 1-5 1-2 4, Galloway 1-3 1-1 3, Phinisee 2-5 0-0 4, Franklin 6-15 2-3 14, J.Hunter 2-5 0-0 6, Leal 0-0 0-0 0, Lander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-29 69.

Halftime_Purdue 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 11-17 (E.Hunter 3-4, Ivey 2-2, Newman 2-3, Stefanovic 2-4, Morton 1-1, Wheeler 1-2, Gillis 0-1), Indiana 3-18 (J.Hunter 2-5, Durham 1-3, Galloway 0-1, Lander 0-1, R.Thompson 0-1, Phinisee 0-2, Franklin 0-5). Fouled Out_Stefanovic, Phinisee, Franklin. Rebounds_Purdue 36 (Williams 10), Indiana 30 (R.Thompson 10). Assists_Purdue 15 (E.Hunter 4), Indiana 14 (Galloway 4). Total Fouls_Purdue 24, Indiana 27.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration