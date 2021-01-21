Purdue faces tough test vs No. 7 Michigan

No. 7 Michigan (12-1, 7-1) vs. Purdue (11-5, 6-3)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan presents a tough challenge for Purdue. Purdue has won three of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Michigan won easily 87-63 at home against Maryland in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Trevion Williams has averaged 15.4 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Boilermakers. Sasha Stefanovic has paired with Williams and is producing 11.1 points per game. The Wolverines are led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 15.7 points and 7.5 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Wolverines have given up only 64.4 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69.4 per game they gave up over five non-conference games.TOUGH TO DEFEND DICKINSON: In 13 appearances this season, Michigan’s Dickinson has shot 70.3 percent.

FLOOR SPACING: Michigan’s Franz Wagner has attempted 40 3-pointers and connected on 35 percent of them, and is 6 for 15 over his past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Purdue has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 63.5.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 66.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big Ten teams.

