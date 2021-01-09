On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Purdue Fort Wayne cruises against UIC 88-55

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 8:38 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 16 points and Deonte Billups 15 as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Illinois-Chicago 88-55 on Saturday.

Jalon Pipkins added 14 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (4-5, 3-5 Horizon League). Bobby Planutis had 12 points.

Michael Diggins had 23 points for the Flames (5-4, 2-2).

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Flames on the season after beating UIC 96-89 in overtime on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

