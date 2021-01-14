On Air: This Just In
Queta lifts Utah St. over San Diego St. 57-45

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:31 pm
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Neemias Queta tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds to lead Utah State to a 57-45 win over San Diego State on Thursday night, the Aggies’ ninth consecutive victory.

Brock Miller had 16 points for Utah State (10-3, 7-0 Mountain West Conference).

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. Utah State scored 24 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 25 points in the second half for San Diego State marked the fewest of the season for the road team.

Nathan Mensah had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Aztecs (9-3, 3-2). Matt Mitchell added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

