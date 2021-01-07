Trending:
Queta scores 18 to lead Utah St. over New Mexico 77-45

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 1:19 am
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Neemias Queta had 18 points and three blocks as Utah State extended its winning streak to seven games, romping past New Mexico 77-45 on Wednesday night.

Queta made 9 of 10 shots.

Marco Anthony had 15 points and six rebounds for Utah State (8-3, 5-0 Mountain West Conference). Alphonso Anderson added 14 points. Rollie Worster had six rebounds.

Keith McGee had 10 points for the Lobos (3-5, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row.

Rod Brown, whose 10 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Lobos, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

It was the third of four home games for the Lobos that were moved to Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas, due to local restrictions in New Mexico related to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

