Quinnipiac 84, Manhattan 79, 2OT

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 7:03 pm
MANHATTAN (2-4)

W.Williams 6-10 7-9 19, Buchanan 2-7 3-4 7, Douglas-Stanley 1-11 0-0 3, Nelson 4-15 6-8 15, Watson 4-10 1-2 10, Stewart 4-13 0-1 10, Ebube 3-4 1-1 7, Diallo 0-2 1-4 1, Lasko 2-2 0-0 5, Reid 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-74 21-31 79.

QUINNIPIAC (3-2)

Rigoni 3-8 6-6 13, Pinkney 7-8 2-3 16, Lewis 2-7 4-8 8, T.Williams 3-14 2-2 9, Chenery 6-10 2-3 17, McGuire 4-7 5-6 13, Balanc 1-1 2-3 4, Akot 1-3 0-0 2, Riggins 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 27-60 25-33 84.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 6-28 (Stewart 2-8, Lasko 1-1, Watson 1-4, Nelson 1-6, Douglas-Stanley 1-7, Buchanan 0-1, Diallo 0-1), Quinnipiac 5-21 (Chenery 3-5, Rigoni 1-5, T.Williams 1-8, Akot 0-1, McGuire 0-2). Fouled Out_Nelson, Chenery. Rebounds_Manhattan 50 (Nelson 11), Quinnipiac 35 (Pinkney 9). Assists_Manhattan 15 (Stewart 5), Quinnipiac 19 (Lewis 8). Total Fouls_Manhattan 28, Quinnipiac 20.

