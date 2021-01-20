On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

Radford 67, Campbell 61

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 9:10 pm
RADFORD (10-6)

Mangum 4-11 7-8 16, C.Walker 5-8 1-2 11, Djonkam 3-4 4-6 10, Ali 1-5 0-0 2, Lipscomb 2-4 2-2 7, Morton-Robertson 3-7 1-1 9, Jeffers 1-5 0-0 3, Jules 3-4 0-0 6, Hart 1-1 0-0 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Moses 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 15-19 67.

CAMPBELL (8-9)

Lusane 3-6 0-0 7, Clemons 4-6 0-0 9, Mokseckas 0-4 0-0 0, Whitfield 8-12 1-1 20, Henderson 5-9 2-2 12, Thompson 4-11 0-0 11, Stajcic 0-2 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Vaistaras 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 3-3 61.

Halftime_Radford 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Radford 6-22 (Morton-Robertson 2-6, Hart 1-1, Lipscomb 1-2, Jeffers 1-4, Mangum 1-6, Jones 0-1, Ali 0-2), Campbell 8-26 (Whitfield 3-6, Thompson 3-7, Clemons 1-2, Lusane 1-4, Henderson 0-2, Stajcic 0-2, Mokseckas 0-3). Fouled Out_Henderson. Rebounds_Radford 36 (Mangum, Djonkam 9), Campbell 17 (Lusane 7). Assists_Radford 10 (Ali, Lipscomb, Morton-Robertson, Jeffers 2), Campbell 16 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls_Radford 11, Campbell 16.

