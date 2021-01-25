Radford 73, UNC-Asheville 63

RADFORD (11-7)

C.Walker 4-8 0-0 8, Djonkam 6-6 0-0 12, Hemphill 4-7 1-2 11, Lipscomb 3-5 7-7 14, Morton-Robertson 1-6 5-9 8, Ali 3-6 0-2 6, Jules 4-5 1-2 9, Mangum 0-5 0-0 0, Hart 1-6 0-0 3, Jeffers 0-2 0-0 0, M.Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 14-22 73.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (9-8)

Clayborne 4-6 0-0 8, Jude 2-3 0-0 6, Battle 2-7 0-0 4, T.Jones 2-7 2-2 7, Stephney 2-6 0-0 4, Baker 5-11 3-3 16, Batts 2-9 6-8 10, Thorpe 3-6 2-4 8, Marable 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 13-17 63.

Halftime_Radford 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Radford 5-17 (Hemphill 2-3, Lipscomb 1-1, Hart 1-4, Morton-Robertson 1-4, Ali 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, C.Walker 0-1, Mangum 0-2), UNC-Asheville 6-13 (Baker 3-4, Jude 2-2, T.Jones 1-4, Batts 0-1, Stephney 0-2). Rebounds_Radford 37 (C.Walker 8), UNC-Asheville 23 (T.Jones 5). Assists_Radford 12 (Ali 4), UNC-Asheville 11 (Batts 5). Total Fouls_Radford 14, UNC-Asheville 19.

