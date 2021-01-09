Radford 79, Charleston Southern 64

RADFORD (7-6)
Mangum 2-6 3-4 8, C.Walker 3-5 1-2 7, Djonkam 3-5 2-3 8, Ali 8-14 2-5 20, Lipscomb 1-3 2-2 4, Jeffers 4-7 0-0 10, Jules 3-4 2-2 8, K.Porter 2-5 1-6 5, Hart 1-2 1-1 3, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Hemphill 0-0 1-2 1, Tigney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 15-27 79.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-8)
Edwards 1-4 0-0 3, T.Porter 0-3 2-2 2, Fleming 7-18 4-5 20, Knox 1-5 0-0 3, Price 3-8 5-6 11, Moore 4-8 1-2 12, Bowser 3-3 2-4 8, Florence 1-5 0-0 3, Battle 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-57 14-19 64.
Halftime_Radford 49-40. 3-Point Goals_Radford 6-14 (Ali 2-3, Jeffers 2-5, M.Jones 1-1, Mangum 1-3, Hart 0-1, K.Porter 0-1), Charleston Southern 8-28 (Moore 3-7, Fleming 2-9, Knox 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Florence 1-4, Price 0-1, T.Porter 0-2). Fouled Out_Mangum, Edwards. Rebounds_Radford 37 (C.Walker 8), Charleston Southern 35 (T.Porter 7). Assists_Radford 11 (Lipscomb 4), Charleston Southern 12 (Fleming, Price 3). Total Fouls_Radford 22, Charleston Southern 20. A_52 (881).
