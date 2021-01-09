On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Radford 79, Charleston Southern 64

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 7:41 pm
< a min read
      

RADFORD (7-6)

Mangum 2-6 3-4 8, C.Walker 3-5 1-2 7, Djonkam 3-5 2-3 8, Ali 8-14 2-5 20, Lipscomb 1-3 2-2 4, Jeffers 4-7 0-0 10, Jules 3-4 2-2 8, K.Porter 2-5 1-6 5, Hart 1-2 1-1 3, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Hemphill 0-0 1-2 1, Tigney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 15-27 79.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-8)

Edwards 1-4 0-0 3, T.Porter 0-3 2-2 2, Fleming 7-18 4-5 20, Knox 1-5 0-0 3, Price 3-8 5-6 11, Moore 4-8 1-2 12, Bowser 3-3 2-4 8, Florence 1-5 0-0 3, Battle 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-57 14-19 64.

Halftime_Radford 49-40. 3-Point Goals_Radford 6-14 (Ali 2-3, Jeffers 2-5, M.Jones 1-1, Mangum 1-3, Hart 0-1, K.Porter 0-1), Charleston Southern 8-28 (Moore 3-7, Fleming 2-9, Knox 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Florence 1-4, Price 0-1, T.Porter 0-2). Fouled Out_Mangum, Edwards. Rebounds_Radford 37 (C.Walker 8), Charleston Southern 35 (T.Porter 7). Assists_Radford 11 (Lipscomb 4), Charleston Southern 12 (Fleming, Price 3). Total Fouls_Radford 22, Charleston Southern 20. A_52 (881).

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration