Ranked teams meet as No. 10 Michigan hosts No. 16 Minnesota

No. 16 Minnesota (10-2, 3-2) vs. No. 10 Michigan (9-0, 4-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 16 Minnesota visits No. 10 Michigan in a Big Ten showdown. Minnesota has three wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Michigan has against a ranked team.

SENIOR STUDS: Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Carr has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Minnesota is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 67 points. The Golden Gophers are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than 67.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Minnesota’s Kalscheur has attempted 64 3-pointers and connected on 23.4 percent of them, and is 7 for 22 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Minnesota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-lowest rate in the nation. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15 percent of all possessions (ranked 331st among Division I teams).

