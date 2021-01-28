Trending:
Ravens coach Jesse Minter Vandy's new defensive coordinator

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 1:17 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has hired Jesse Minter from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens as defensive coordinator.

Commodores coach Clark Lea announced the hiring Thursday. Minter also will coach safeties, and Ben Cauthen is the new chief of staff.

Minter spent the past four seasons with the Ravens coaching defensive backs with Baltimore making the playoffs the past three years. He was at Georgia State between 2013 and 2016 and was defensive coordinator the last three seasons. He started coaching at Indiana State in 2009 through 2012.

He played wide receiver at College of Mount Saint Joseph in Division III.

Cauthen has been Wake Forest’s video coordinator the past seven years.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

