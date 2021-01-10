Trending:
Ravens have cornerback Jimmy Smith back against Titans

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 12:03 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have cornerback Jimmy Smith back for their AFC wild-card game with the Tennessee Titans after he missed the past three games with an injured shoulder.

Smith was limited all week in practice.

The Ravens also deactivated running back Mark Ingram, a healthy scratch with rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards now key pieces in the NFL’s top-rushing offense.

The Tennessee Titans will be without outside linebacker Derick Roberson for a third straight game because of a hamstring. The Titans also scratched running backs Senorise Perry and D’Onta Foreman, defensive backs Chris Jackson and Kareem Orr.

The Ravens also deactivated wide receiver James Proche II, punter Johnny Townsend, wide receivers Chris Moore and James Proche II, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, offensive lineman R.J. Prince and defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

