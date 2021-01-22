Trending:
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 8:20 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Friday.

The announcement came two days after Zidane coached the team in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

Assistant coach David Bettoni will coach Madrid at Alavés on Saturday.

“I spoke with (Zidane) this morning and he is fine,” Bettoni said.

The club has not provided any other information on his health status.

Two weeks ago, Zidane tested negative for the virus after he had been in close contact with someone who was infected.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

