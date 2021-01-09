Red Wings claim D Christian Djoos off waivers from Ducks

On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 7:31 pm
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings claimed defenseman Christian Djoos off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

The Red Wings announced the move. The 26-year-old Djoos played 11 games for Anaheim and Washington last season, finishing with a goal and two assists. He has five goals and 22 assists in 119 NHL games, mostly with the Capitals.

Djoos played in 22 playoff games in 2018 during Washington’s run to the Stanley Cup title. The Capitals drafted him in the seventh round in 2012.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

