Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Remaining Free Agents

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 2:44 pm
3 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The 152 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) —Bryan Holaday, c; Wade LeBlanc, lhp.

BOSTON (4) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Rusney Castillo, of; Collin McHugh, rhp; Martin Pérez, lhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Alex Colomé, rhp; Jarrod Dyson, of; Edwin Encarnación, dh; Gio González, lhp.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

CLEVELAND (4) — Brad Hand, lhp; César Hernández, 2b; Sandy León, c; Oliver Pérez, lhp.

DETROIT (4) — C.J. Cron, 1b; Iván Nova, rhp; Jonathan Schoop, 2b; Jordan Zimmermann, rhp.

HOUSTON (3) — Michael Brantley, of; Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Alex Gordon, of; Matt Harvey, rhp; Ian Kennedy, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Andrelton Simmons, ss; Julio Teheran, rhp.

MINNESOTA (8) — Ehire Adrianza, inf; Alex Avila, c; Tyler Clippard, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Marwin González, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.

NEW YORK (5)— Brett Gardner, of; Erik Kratz, c; q-DJ LeMahieu, 2b; James Paxton, lhp; Masahiro Tanaka, rhp.

OAKLAND (7) — Mike Fiers, rhp; Tommy La Stella, 2b; Jake Lamb, 3b; T.J. McFarland, lhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Marcus Semien, ss; Joakim Soria, rhp.

        Read more Sports News news.

SEATTLE (3) — Dee Gordon, 2b; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Aaron Loup, lhp.

TEXAS (8) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Shin-Soo Choo, of-dh; Derek Dietrich, inf; Corey Kluber, rhp; Jeff Mathis, c; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (7) — Chase Anderson, rhp; Anthony Bass, rhp; Ken Giles, rhp; Joe Panik, 2b; Matt Shoemaker, rhp; Jonathan Villar, ss-2b; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (4) — Jon Jay; of; Mike Leake, rhp; Héctor Rondón, rhp; Yasmany Tomás, of-3b.

ATLANTA (9) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Adeiny Hechavarría, ss; Nick Markakis, of; Mark Melancon, rhp; Darren O’Day, rhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Pabo Sandoval, 3b.

CHICAGO (8) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Billy Hamilton, of; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Jon Lester, lhp; Cameron Maybin, of; Josh Phegley, c.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

CINCINNATI (3) — q-Trevor Bauer, rhp; Freddy Galvis, ss; Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (6) — Drew Butera, Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; Chris Owings ss-2b-of; Kevin Pillar, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (5) — Kiké Hernández, of-inf; Jake McGee, lhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Joc Pederson, of; Justin Turner, 3b.

MIAMI (7) — Brad Boxberger, rhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Matt Joyce, of; Sean Rodríguez, 3b; Nick Vincent, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b; Eric Sogard, 2b.

NEW YORK (12) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Robinson Chirinos, c; Todd Frazier, 3b; Jared Hughes, rhp; Jed Lowrie, 2b-3b; Jake Marisnick, of; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; Erasmo Ramírez, rhp; Wilson Ramos, c; René Rivera, c; Justin Wilson, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (9) — José Álvarado, lhp; p-Jake Arrieta, rhp; Jay Bruce, of; Didi Gregorius, ss; Tommy Hunter, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; q-J.T. Realmuto, c; David Robertson, rhp; Brandon Workman, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Chris Archer, rhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Keone Kela, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (5) — Brad Miller, 3b; Yadier Molina, c; Adam Wainwright, rhp; Matt Wieters, c; Kolten Wong, 2b.

SAN DIEGO (4) — Mitch Moreland, 1b; Jurickson Profar, 2b; Garrett Richards, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (6) — Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3b; Sean Doolittle, lhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp; Eric Thames, 1b.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|25 National 8(a) Association Virtual Day...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s