Rhode Island 73, La Salle 60

RHODE ISLAND (9-8)

Walker 2-3 4-6 8, Makhe.Mitchell 5-8 1-2 11, Betrand 1-4 0-0 2, Russell 4-8 4-4 14, Sheppard 7-11 6-7 25, Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Leggett 0-0 3-4 3, Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Carey 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 23-41 19-25 73.

LA SALLE (7-9)

Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Brickus 3-9 0-0 7, Kenney 2-5 1-3 6, Ray 6-10 1-1 15, Spencer 2-8 0-0 5, Kimbrough 2-7 0-0 4, Clark 4-6 0-0 9, Gill 1-5 2-2 4, Beatty 1-7 4-4 6. Totals 23-60 8-10 60.

Halftime_Rhode Island 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 8-14 (Sheppard 5-6, Russell 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Martin 0-1, Betrand 0-3), La Salle 6-21 (Ray 2-3, Kenney 1-1, Clark 1-3, Spencer 1-4, Brickus 1-5, Gill 0-1, Moore 0-1, Beatty 0-3). Rebounds_Rhode Island 27 (Walker, Sheppard 5), La Salle 23 (Ray 6). Assists_Rhode Island 12 (Russell 6), La Salle 10 (Kenney 3). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 11, La Salle 17.

