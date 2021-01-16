On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Rhode Island 80, George Mason 60

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 4:05 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGE MASON (6-6)

Oduro 1-8 2-4 4, Wilson 3-8 1-1 7, Greene 1-9 2-2 5, Kolek 5-14 0-0 13, Miller 9-17 0-0 22, Hartwell 3-9 0-0 7, Calixte 0-1 0-0 0, X.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Haidara 1-1 0-0 2, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Polite 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 5-7 60.

RHODE ISLAND (7-7)

Walker 8-15 1-1 17, Makhe.Mitchell 3-5 8-13 14, Betrand 3-8 0-0 6, Russell 6-12 3-4 18, Sheppard 3-6 2-2 9, D.Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Carey 1-1 0-0 2, Leggett 0-0 4-6 4, Martin 2-3 0-0 5, Borde 0-0 0-0 0, Brusadin 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-53 18-28 80.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 9-29 (Miller 4-8, Kolek 3-10, Hartwell 1-4, Greene 1-5, Oduro 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Rhode Island 6-16 (Russell 3-5, D.Johnson 1-2, Martin 1-2, Sheppard 1-2, Betrand 0-2, Walker 0-3). Rebounds_George Mason 32 (Greene 9), Rhode Island 42 (Makhe.Mitchell 10). Assists_George Mason 13 (Greene 3), Rhode Island 10 (Russell 4). Total Fouls_George Mason 20, Rhode Island 12.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration