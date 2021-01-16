Rhode Island 80, George Mason 60

GEORGE MASON (6-6)
Oduro 1-8 2-4 4, Wilson 3-8 1-1 7, Greene 1-9 2-2 5, Kolek 5-14 0-0 13, Miller 9-17 0-0 22, Hartwell 3-9 0-0 7, Calixte 0-1 0-0 0, X.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Haidara 1-1 0-0 2, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Polite 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 5-7 60.
RHODE ISLAND (7-7)
Walker 8-15 1-1 17, Makhe.Mitchell 3-5 8-13 14, Betrand 3-8 0-0 6, Russell 6-12 3-4 18, Sheppard 3-6 2-2 9, D.Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Carey 1-1 0-0 2, Leggett 0-0 4-6 4, Martin 2-3 0-0 5, Borde 0-0 0-0 0, Brusadin 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-53 18-28 80.
Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 9-29 (Miller 4-8, Kolek 3-10, Hartwell 1-4, Greene 1-5, Oduro 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Rhode Island 6-16 (Russell 3-5, D.Johnson 1-2, Martin 1-2, Sheppard 1-2, Betrand 0-2, Walker 0-3). Rebounds_George Mason 32 (Greene 9), Rhode Island 42 (Makhe.Mitchell 10). Assists_George Mason 13 (Greene 3), Rhode Island 10 (Russell 4). Total Fouls_George Mason 20, Rhode Island 12.
