Rhode Island 83, VCU 68

RHODE ISLAND (6-6)
Walker 1-2 0-0 3, Makhe.Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Betrand 5-8 1-1 13, Russell 4-11 13-14 23, Sheppard 8-13 2-3 20, Martin 2-6 1-1 5, Harris 1-2 4-6 6, Carey 0-4 0-0 0, Leggett 3-4 2-5 8, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 23-30 83.
VCU (9-3)
Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Stockard 1-2 5-5 7, Williams 1-9 1-2 4, Baldwin 0-4 4-4 4, Hyland 8-19 4-5 24, Curry 5-7 0-2 11, Ward 3-4 2-2 8, Clark 1-4 0-0 2, Watkins 2-3 3-4 8, Brown-Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 19-24 68.
Halftime_40-40. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 8-14 (Betrand 2-3, Russell 2-4, Sheppard 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Walker 1-1, Martin 0-1), VCU 7-23 (Hyland 4-11, Curry 1-1, Watkins 1-2, Williams 1-4, Baldwin 0-2, Clark 0-2). Rebounds_Rhode Island 35 (Russell 9), VCU 23 (Williams 6). Assists_Rhode Island 9 (Makhe.Mitchell, Betrand, Sheppard, Carey 2), VCU 9 (Clark 5). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 23, VCU 26. A_250 (7,637).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments