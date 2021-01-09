On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Rhode Island 83, VCU 68

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

RHODE ISLAND (6-6)

Walker 1-2 0-0 3, Makhe.Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Betrand 5-8 1-1 13, Russell 4-11 13-14 23, Sheppard 8-13 2-3 20, Martin 2-6 1-1 5, Harris 1-2 4-6 6, Carey 0-4 0-0 0, Leggett 3-4 2-5 8, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 23-30 83.

VCU (9-3)

Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Stockard 1-2 5-5 7, Williams 1-9 1-2 4, Baldwin 0-4 4-4 4, Hyland 8-19 4-5 24, Curry 5-7 0-2 11, Ward 3-4 2-2 8, Clark 1-4 0-0 2, Watkins 2-3 3-4 8, Brown-Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 19-24 68.

Halftime_40-40. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 8-14 (Betrand 2-3, Russell 2-4, Sheppard 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Walker 1-1, Martin 0-1), VCU 7-23 (Hyland 4-11, Curry 1-1, Watkins 1-2, Williams 1-4, Baldwin 0-2, Clark 0-2). Rebounds_Rhode Island 35 (Russell 9), VCU 23 (Williams 6). Assists_Rhode Island 9 (Makhe.Mitchell, Betrand, Sheppard, Carey 2), VCU 9 (Clark 5). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 23, VCU 26. A_250 (7,637).

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration