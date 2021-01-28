Rhode Island, Dayton meet in conference play

Rhode Island (9-8, 6-4) vs. Dayton (9-4, 5-3)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits Dayton in an A10 matchup. Rhode Island won 73-60 at La Salle on Wednesday. Dayton is coming off a big 76-71 win over No. 22 Saint Louis on Tuesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson, Mustapha Amzil and Jordy Tshimanga have collectively accounted for 69 percent of Dayton’s scoring this season. For Rhode Island, Fatts Russell, Jeremy Sheppard, Antwan Walker and Makhel Mitchell have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Rhode Island scoring.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Rams have given up only 66.2 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.FATTS IS A FORCE: Russell has connected on 25 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Flyers are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 13 times or fewer and 4-4 when they exceed 13 turnovers. The Rams are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 4-8 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flyers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. Dayton has 39 assists on 64 field goals (60.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Rhode Island has assists on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 23.9 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.