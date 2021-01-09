Trending:
Rhoden scores 18 to lead Seton Hall past DePaul 76-68

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:58 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Rhoden scored 18 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 76-68 on Saturday despite not making a field goal for nearly nine minutes to finish the game.

The Pirates had a 64-47 lead after Myles Cale’s 3-pointer at the 8:57 mark then went 12 of 12 at the free-throw line for the remainder of their points. DePaul got within six twice in the final 2:09.

The victory gave Kevin Willard his 100th Big East win, including conference and tournament games.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 15 points and eight rebounds for Seton Hall (9-5, 6-2 Big East Conference). Cale added 11 points. Tyrese Samuel had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 22 points for the Blue Demons (1-3, 0-3). Nick Ongenda added 10 points. Romeo Weems had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___

