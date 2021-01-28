On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

RHP Kohl Stewart agrees to 1-year contract with Chicago Cubs

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 5:42 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Kohl Stewart agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday after he opted out of last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stewart last pitched in the majors in 2019, going 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine appearances with Minnesota. The 26-year-old Stewart signed with Baltimore in December 2019, but never played for the Orioles.

Stewart’s deal with Chicago is worth $700,000 while he is in the majors and $150,000 while he is in the minors.

The 6-foot-3 Stewart was selected by the Twins with the fourth-overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft. He is 4-3 with a 4.79 ERA in 17 career games, including six starts.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine