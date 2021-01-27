Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Rice scores 21 to lift The Citadel over Wofford 77-69

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 8:53 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaiden Rice had 21 points as The Citadel beat Wofford 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Moffe had 18 points and six rebounds for The Citadel (9-4, 2-4 Southern Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Hayden Brown added 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Storm Murphy had 16 points for the Terriers (9-5, 6-2), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Messiah Jones added 13 points and Max Klesmit had seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine