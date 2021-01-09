On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Richmond 77, George Mason 57

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 1:56 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND (9-3)

Burton 6-11 3-4 17, Cayo 3-6 0-0 6, Golden 7-11 4-4 18, Francis 5-18 1-1 13, Gilyard 5-13 2-2 15, Koureissi 1-2 1-2 3, Grace 2-2 0-0 5, I.Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 11-13 77.

GEORGE MASON (5-5)

Oduro 2-4 1-2 5, A.Wilson 8-12 0-0 16, Greene 1-7 0-0 3, Kolek 3-9 0-0 7, Miller 3-8 2-2 8, Hartwell 3-5 2-2 10, Calixte 3-4 1-1 7, Haidara 0-1 0-0 0, Polite 0-0 1-2 1, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 7-9 57.

Halftime_Richmond 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 8-21 (Gilyard 3-8, Burton 2-5, Francis 2-6, Grace 1-1, I.Wilson 0-1), George Mason 4-15 (Hartwell 2-4, Greene 1-4, Kolek 1-5, Miller 0-1, A.Wilson 0-1). Rebounds_Richmond 33 (Golden 10), George Mason 32 (Greene 7). Assists_Richmond 13 (Gilyard 5), George Mason 7 (Miller 3). Total Fouls_Richmond 13, George Mason 11. A_250 (10,000).

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|14 Getting Started: Health Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission