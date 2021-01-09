Richmond 77, George Mason 57

RICHMOND (9-3)
Burton 6-11 3-4 17, Cayo 3-6 0-0 6, Golden 7-11 4-4 18, Francis 5-18 1-1 13, Gilyard 5-13 2-2 15, Koureissi 1-2 1-2 3, Grace 2-2 0-0 5, I.Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 11-13 77.
GEORGE MASON (5-5)
Oduro 2-4 1-2 5, A.Wilson 8-12 0-0 16, Greene 1-7 0-0 3, Kolek 3-9 0-0 7, Miller 3-8 2-2 8, Hartwell 3-5 2-2 10, Calixte 3-4 1-1 7, Haidara 0-1 0-0 0, Polite 0-0 1-2 1, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 7-9 57.
Halftime_Richmond 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 8-21 (Gilyard 3-8, Burton 2-5, Francis 2-6, Grace 1-1, I.Wilson 0-1), George Mason 4-15 (Hartwell 2-4, Greene 1-4, Kolek 1-5, Miller 0-1, A.Wilson 0-1). Rebounds_Richmond 33 (Golden 10), George Mason 32 (Greene 7). Assists_Richmond 13 (Gilyard 5), George Mason 7 (Miller 3). Total Fouls_Richmond 13, George Mason 11. A_250 (10,000).
