Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Richmond 79, Saint Joseph’s 56

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 7:53 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND (10-4)

Burton 10-13 2-3 25, Cayo 4-11 3-3 11, Golden 4-11 0-0 8, Francis 7-12 1-1 18, Gilyard 1-4 0-0 2, Grace 3-5 2-2 10, Koureissi 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Gustavson 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Gaitley 0-0 0-0 0, Kulju 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 8-9 79.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (1-13)

Funk 3-11 2-2 10, Longpre 1-2 0-0 2, Tracey 3-7 1-2 9, Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Moore 1-5 2-2 4, Bishop 2-6 2-2 8, Hall 6-13 2-2 17, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0, Douglas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 9-10 56.

Halftime_Richmond 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 9-23 (Burton 3-6, Francis 3-6, Grace 2-4, Koureissi 1-1, Gustavson 0-1, Golden 0-2, Gilyard 0-3), Saint Joseph’s 9-24 (Hall 3-6, Bishop 2-4, Tracey 2-4, Funk 2-8, Brown 0-2). Rebounds_Richmond 27 (Golden 7), Saint Joseph’s 28 (Tracey 5). Assists_Richmond 23 (Gilyard 7), Saint Joseph’s 9 (Hall 3). Total Fouls_Richmond 15, Saint Joseph’s 10.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth