Richmond 79, Saint Joseph’s 56

RICHMOND (10-4)
Burton 10-13 2-3 25, Cayo 4-11 3-3 11, Golden 4-11 0-0 8, Francis 7-12 1-1 18, Gilyard 1-4 0-0 2, Grace 3-5 2-2 10, Koureissi 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Gustavson 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Gaitley 0-0 0-0 0, Kulju 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 8-9 79.
SAINT JOSEPH’S (1-13)
Funk 3-11 2-2 10, Longpre 1-2 0-0 2, Tracey 3-7 1-2 9, Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Moore 1-5 2-2 4, Bishop 2-6 2-2 8, Hall 6-13 2-2 17, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0, Douglas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 9-10 56.
Halftime_Richmond 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 9-23 (Burton 3-6, Francis 3-6, Grace 2-4, Koureissi 1-1, Gustavson 0-1, Golden 0-2, Gilyard 0-3), Saint Joseph’s 9-24 (Hall 3-6, Bishop 2-4, Tracey 2-4, Funk 2-8, Brown 0-2). Rebounds_Richmond 27 (Golden 7), Saint Joseph’s 28 (Tracey 5). Assists_Richmond 23 (Gilyard 7), Saint Joseph’s 9 (Hall 3). Total Fouls_Richmond 15, Saint Joseph’s 10.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments