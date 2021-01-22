Rider 76, Marist 64

MARIST (7-6)
Cooley 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 4-5 2-3 10, Byrd 2-8 0-0 5, Herasme 3-6 1-1 9, Wright 4-12 0-1 8, Sullivan 8-13 0-0 17, Saint-Furcy 5-6 0-2 10, Enoh 1-4 1-2 3, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Makeny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 4-9 64.
RIDER (4-10)
Ogemuno-Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, Henderson 2-8 3-4 8, Ings 1-6 0-0 2, Murray 9-15 0-0 22, Powell 5-9 0-0 13, Pope 5-9 0-0 12, Bladen 3-8 2-2 8, McGlone 1-1 0-0 3, Foreman 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 5-6 76.
Halftime_Rider 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Marist 4-22 (Herasme 2-5, Byrd 1-4, Sullivan 1-5, Bell 0-1, Saint-Furcy 0-1, Cooley 0-2, Wright 0-4), Rider 11-25 (Murray 4-8, Powell 3-4, Pope 2-5, McGlone 1-1, Henderson 1-6, Benson 0-1). Fouled Out_Ogemuno-Johnson. Rebounds_Marist 29 (Herasme 8), Rider 30 (Henderson 8). Assists_Marist 12 (Sullivan 4), Rider 20 (Murray, Powell 5). Total Fouls_Marist 9, Rider 14.
