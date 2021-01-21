Rider looks to extend streak vs Marist

Marist (7-5, 5-5) vs. Rider (3-10, 3-7)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Marist. In its last eight wins against the Red Foxes, Rider has won by an average of 10 points. Marist’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2016, a 71-58 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Marist’s Jordan Jones, Ricardo Wright and Hakim Byrd have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Broncs have allowed only 71.5 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dwight Murray Jr. has had his hand in 42 percent of all Rider field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Rider is 0-8 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

COLD SPELL: Rider has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 65.4 points while giving up 75.

BALL SECURITY: Marist’s offense has turned the ball over 14.7 times per game this year, but is averaging 11.2 turnovers over its last five games.

