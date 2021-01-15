On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Right-hander Reyes Moronta reaches one-year deal with Giants

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:08 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Reyes Moronta agreed to a $695,000, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

The 28-year-old reliever didn’t pitch during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season as he worked back from shoulder surgery. There had been hope he might get into a game before the end of the season, when the Giants lost on the season’s final day to miss the playoffs.

Moronta is 8-9 over three seasons with San Francisco, going 3-7 with a 2.86 ERA over 56 2/3 innings and 56 appearances in 2019 after going 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 69 outings the year before.

Moronta earned $217,963 in prorated pay of his $588,500 salary during the shortened 60-game season.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Versatile infielder Donovan Solano was San Francisco’s remaining arbitration-eligible player. He asked for $3.9 million and the team offered $3.25 million.

“We’re certainly hoping we can get those deals wrapped up this week,” Giants executive Farhan Zaidi said last Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration