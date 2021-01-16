On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Rio Grande 72, Dixie State 65

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

DIXIE STATE (4-5)

Greene 4-6 2-4 10, Nicolds 2-5 4-9 8, Gooden 7-14 3-3 18, Pope 3-8 1-2 9, Staine 1-5 0-0 2, Schofield 5-9 2-3 13, Mulibea 2-7 0-1 5, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Elniel 0-1 0-0 0, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 12-22 65.

RIO GRANDE (8-3)

Lawrence-Anderson 1-5 1-2 3, Raines 0-4 0-0 0, Rhea 5-6 2-7 12, Dibiamaka 4-6 2-2 10, Levi 5-9 5-8 16, Butler 5-11 0-1 10, Freeman 4-10 1-2 11, Otchere 1-2 0-0 2, R.Nelson 2-5 1-2 6, McClain 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 28-61 12-25 72.

Halftime_Rio Grande 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Dixie State 5-26 (Pope 2-6, Schofield 1-3, Mulibea 1-5, Gooden 1-6, Elniel 0-1, Nicolds 0-1, Parker 0-1, Staine 0-3), Rio Grande 4-19 (Freeman 2-6, Levi 1-1, R.Nelson 1-1, Dibiamaka 0-1, Rhea 0-1, Raines 0-3, Butler 0-6). Fouled Out_Pope. Rebounds_Dixie State 36 (Nicolds, Schofield 10), Rio Grande 35 (Rhea 8). Assists_Dixie State 16 (Nicolds, Gooden 4), Rio Grande 19 (Levi 11). Total Fouls_Dixie State 26, Rio Grande 21. A_164 (2,500).

