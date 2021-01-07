On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Rio Grande 96, St. Mary’s (TX) 67

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 9:34 pm
< a min read
      

ST. MARY’S (TX) (0-1)

Beckford 0-3 0-0 0, Caron 4-7 7-8 18, Djikine 2-8 5-11 10, Jordan 5-7 1-2 11, McDougal 4-8 3-4 12, Benavides 2-5 0-0 5, Gettys 0-3 2-3 2, Presley 2-6 0-0 5, Isenhower 0-5 0-1 0, Moore 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 20-54 19-31 67.

RIO GRANDE (6-3)

Lawrence-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, M.Nelson 4-6 3-4 12, Rhea 3-7 6-9 13, Dibiamaka 4-9 1-3 11, R.Nelson 2-3 3-3 7, Butler 8-11 0-0 20, Freeman 2-3 1-2 6, Raines 2-5 3-3 8, Gaines 0-3 2-2 2, Otchere 2-2 3-6 7, Bratton 3-5 0-0 6, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 22-32 96.

Halftime_Rio Grande 44-28. 3-Point Goals_St. Mary’s (TX) 8-22 (Caron 3-4, Moore 1-1, McDougal 1-2, Djikine 1-3, Benavides 1-4, Presley 1-5, Gettys 0-1, Isenhower 0-1, Jordan 0-1), Rio Grande 10-19 (Butler 4-6, Dibiamaka 2-4, Freeman 1-1, Rhea 1-1, M.Nelson 1-2, Raines 1-4, R.Nelson 0-1). Fouled Out_Caron, M.Nelson. Rebounds_St. Mary’s (TX) 25 (Caron 10), Rio Grande 39 (Rhea, Freeman 6). Assists_St. Mary’s (TX) 11 (Jordan 5), Rio Grande 24 (R.Nelson, Raines 5). Total Fouls_St. Mary’s (TX) 25, Rio Grande 27. A_160 (2,500).

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 Ask a Service Cloud Expert
1|12 Defending HVAs: How Can CDM be the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps preps for the upcoming presidential inauguration