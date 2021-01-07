Rio Grande 96, St. Mary’s (TX) 67

ST. MARY’S (TX) (0-1)
Beckford 0-3 0-0 0, Caron 4-7 7-8 18, Djikine 2-8 5-11 10, Jordan 5-7 1-2 11, McDougal 4-8 3-4 12, Benavides 2-5 0-0 5, Gettys 0-3 2-3 2, Presley 2-6 0-0 5, Isenhower 0-5 0-1 0, Moore 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 20-54 19-31 67.
RIO GRANDE (6-3)
Lawrence-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, M.Nelson 4-6 3-4 12, Rhea 3-7 6-9 13, Dibiamaka 4-9 1-3 11, R.Nelson 2-3 3-3 7, Butler 8-11 0-0 20, Freeman 2-3 1-2 6, Raines 2-5 3-3 8, Gaines 0-3 2-2 2, Otchere 2-2 3-6 7, Bratton 3-5 0-0 6, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 22-32 96.
Halftime_Rio Grande 44-28. 3-Point Goals_St. Mary’s (TX) 8-22 (Caron 3-4, Moore 1-1, McDougal 1-2, Djikine 1-3, Benavides 1-4, Presley 1-5, Gettys 0-1, Isenhower 0-1, Jordan 0-1), Rio Grande 10-19 (Butler 4-6, Dibiamaka 2-4, Freeman 1-1, Rhea 1-1, M.Nelson 1-2, Raines 1-4, R.Nelson 0-1). Fouled Out_Caron, M.Nelson. Rebounds_St. Mary’s (TX) 25 (Caron 10), Rio Grande 39 (Rhea, Freeman 6). Assists_St. Mary’s (TX) 11 (Jordan 5), Rio Grande 24 (R.Nelson, Raines 5). Total Fouls_St. Mary’s (TX) 25, Rio Grande 27. A_160 (2,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments